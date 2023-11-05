MTO employee struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Posted November 5, 2023 8:22 am.
A Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employee is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area.
Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near Line 5 just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
The MTO employee was assisting police in setting up lane closures in the area when they were struck from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m.
The worker was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle that struck the worker remained on scene.