MTO employee struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted November 5, 2023 8:22 am.

A Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employee is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area.

Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near Line 5 just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The MTO employee was assisting police in setting up lane closures in the area when they were struck from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m.

The worker was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that struck the worker remained on scene.

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

Firefighters continue to battle a massive blaze that engulfed almost three dozen homes under construction in Vaughan early Sunday morning. York police tell CityNews they started receiving calls around...

DEVELOPING

28m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had previously...

59m ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its...

19m ago

Hostage situation at Hamburg Airport over; man in custody, girl is safe
Hostage situation at Hamburg Airport over; man in custody, girl is safe

The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The...

updated

24m ago

