MTO employee struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

A Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employee is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area.

Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near Line 5 just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The MTO employee was assisting police in setting up lane closures in the area when they were struck from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m.

The worker was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle that struck the worker remained on scene.