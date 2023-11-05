Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately 8:26 where an adult female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to local trauma centre with serious injuries, but is now in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

York Mills Road closed from Upper Highland Crescent to Fenn Avenue. Birchwood Avenue is closed in both directions at York Mills Road, though police say roads will be opening shortly.