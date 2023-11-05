Victims of abusive Native American boarding schools to share experiences in Montana

FILE -Students from Rosebud Elementary School perform in a drum circle during a meeting about abusive conditions at Native American boarding schools at Sinte Gleska University on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in Mission, S.D., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Federal officials have been holding listening sessions as part of a nationwide tour to confront the legacy of the government-backed schools. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

By Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 1:07 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 1:12 am.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Victims of government-backed Native American boarding schools are expected to share their experiences Sunday as U.S. officials make a final stop in Montana on their yearlong tour to confront the institutions that regularly abused students to assimilate them into white society.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, has prioritized examining the trauma caused by the schools. She was scheduled to visit Montana State University in Bozeman to wrap up her “Road to Healing” tour.

For over 150 years, Indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into the boarding schools. Religious and private institutions ran many of the schools and received federal funding as partners in government programs to “civilize” Indigenous students.

The U.S. enacted laws and policies in 1819 to support the schools and some continued to operate through the 1960s. An investigative report released last year by the Interior Department identified 408 government-backed schools in 37 states or then-territories, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The schools renamed children from Indian to English names, organized them into military drills and compelled them to do manual labor such as farming, brick-making and working on the railroad system, according to federal officials. A least 500 children died at the schools, according to the report — a figure that’s expected to increase dramatically as research continues.

One of Haaland’s deputies, Rosebud Sioux member Wizipan Garriott, has accompanied her on the tour. Garriott has described boarding schools as part of a long history of injustices against his people that began with the widespread extermination of their main food source — bison, also known as buffalo. Tribes also lost their land base and were forced onto reservations sometimes far from their homelands.

Victims and survivors of the schools have shared tearful recollections of their traumas during 11 previous stops along Haaland’s tour, including in Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan, Arizona, and Alaska.

They’ve told stories of being punished for speaking their native language, getting locked in basements and their hair being cut to stamp out their identities. They were sometimes subjected to solitary confinement, beatings and withholding food. Many emerged from the schools with only basic vocational skills that left them with few job prospects, officials said.

A second investigative report is expected in coming months. It will focus on burial sites, the schools’ impact on Indigenous communities and also try to account for federal funds spent on the troubled program.

Montana had 16 of the schools — including on or near the Crow, Blackfeet, Fort Peck and Fort Belknap reservations. Most shut down early last century. Others were around recently enough that their former students are still alive.

A Native American boarding school school in the town of St. Ignatius on the Flathead Reservation was open until at least 1973. In southeastern Montana the Tongue River Boarding School operated under various names until at least 1970, when the Northern Cheyenne Tribe contracted it as a tribal school, according to government records.

The St. Labre school at the edge of the Northern Cheyenne continues to operate but has not received federal money in more than a century, according to government records.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition has tallied an additional 113 schools not on the government list that were run by churches and with no evidence of federal support. By 1926, more than 80% of Indigenous school-age children — some 60,000 children — were attending boarding schools that were run either by the federal government or religious organizations, according to the coalition.

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

4h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

5h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

6h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities
'Cease fire now': Thousands rally in support of Gaza in at least two dozen Canadian cities

Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke...

4h ago

Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries
Brampton man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run results in critical injuries

A 22-year-old man is facing several drunk driving charges after an early morning hit-and-run in Brampton that left a person with critical injuries. Peel police say around 2:17 a.m., a person was crossing...

5h ago

US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
US, Arab partners disagree on cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians

The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital, and Israel...

6h ago

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village
Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker in Liberty Village

Toronto police say charges against a 33-year-old man in the suspicious death of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Habib's body was discovered in the garbage...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

6h ago

3:45
Is it time to do away with time changes?
Is it time to do away with time changes?

Momentum is building to ditch time changes. Plus, a ranking of Canadians' favourite sandwiches and McDonald's and Crocs are teaming up. Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly have the interesting stories chat.

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:24
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins
Brampton neighbourhood sounds the alarm over rise in car thefts and break-ins

A Brampton neighbourhood is sounding the alarm over a spike in car thefts and home break-ins. Shauna Hunt with security videos of the criminals in action and residents who are worried about their safety.
More Videos