Washington Post names veteran media executive Will Lewis as its new publisher and CEO

By The Associated Press

Posted November 5, 2023 10:17 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post has named veteran media executive Will Lewis to serve as its new CEO and publisher.

Lewis is joining the newspaper at a moment when one of the American news industry’s most storied outlets is struggling against the economic headwinds facing U.S. media companies. News of Lewis’ appointment was announced by the Post on Saturday.

The Post went through rounds of layoffs late last year and in early 2023, and saw cutbacks including the ending of its Sunday magazine. The pandemic and inflation have sorely impacted the news industry, and the Post announced last month that it plans to cut 240 jobs across the newspaper through the offering of voluntary buyouts. In July, The New York Times reported that The Post is on track to lose about $100 million this year.

Lewis is currently the founder, CEO and publisher of The News Movement, a social-first media business targeting a Gen Z audience. He served as CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020, and was chief creative officer of News Corp. and group general manager for News Corp. in the United Kingdom. Lewis also did a stint as editor-in-chief of London’s Daily Telegraph.

He will assume the role at the Post effective Jan. 2, succeeding interim CEO Patty Stonesifer, who came on when Fred Ryan stepped down earlier this year after nearly a decade in the job.

“The Washington Post is a premier global media publisher of record, known for its 145-year-old history of unflinching journalism, and I am thrilled and humbled to be at its helm as both a media executive and former reporter,” Lewis said in a statement. “Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to championing high-quality journalism and safeguarding our democratic values, while growing The Post’s business and advancing its impact to the next generation and beyond.”

The newspaper’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said he was “confident in that future knowing it is in the hands of Will, an exceptional, tenacious industry executive whose background in fierce, award-winning journalism makes him the right leader at the right time,.”

Ryan, the former CEO and founder of Politico, had presided over explosive growth during Donald Trump’s presidency, but could not avert the effects of the industry’s downturn over the past two years. Stonesifer was formerly chief executive of the Gates Foundation and a member of the Amazon board.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm blaze that engulfed almost three dozen homes under construction in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Simmons...

DEVELOPING

51m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

11m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had previously...

2h ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm blaze that engulfed almost three dozen homes under construction in Vaughan early Sunday morning. Fire officials say they were called to the scene on Simmons...

DEVELOPING

51m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

11m ago

No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure
No movement for Canadians stuck in Gaza after Rafah border crossing closure

Canadians awaiting word on when they can leave the war-torn Gaza Strip by crossing into Egypt still don't appear to have the green light to begin their journey home. Global Affairs Canada had previously...

2h ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for pause in fighting

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

17h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:20
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto

Thousands of cute and furry animals are in Toronto for the annual Royal Fair. Faiza Amin gives you a preview of the event that kicked off with a ceremony.
More Videos