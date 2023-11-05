Man arrested after woman’s body found in Whitby

A man is in custody after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Whitby.

Durham police were called to a home on Kressman Court in the area of Country Lane and Taunton Road West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived they discovered the body of a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said.