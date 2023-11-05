Man arrested after woman’s body found in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown.
A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown. DRPS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 5, 2023 1:42 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2023 1:43 pm.

A man is in custody after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Whitby.

Durham police were called to a home on Kressman Court in the area of Country Lane and Taunton Road West around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived they discovered the body of a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety,” police said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

1h ago

Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday
Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday

Dalia Salim has spent the last few days desperately trying to pass messages on to her father from the Canadian government about when he will be able to escape the besieged Gaza Strip. As far as she...

1h ago

Israeli warplanes strike refugee camps as Gaza loses telecom contact again
Israeli warplanes strike refugee camps as Gaza loses telecom contact again

Gaza came under the third total communications outage since the start of the war, with Palestinian telecom company Paltel confirming all services were down late Sunday and saying Israel had again disconnected...

51m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

1h ago

Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday
Canadians stuck in Gaza tentatively set to leave as early as Monday

Dalia Salim has spent the last few days desperately trying to pass messages on to her father from the Canadian government about when he will be able to escape the besieged Gaza Strip. As far as she...

1h ago

Israeli warplanes strike refugee camps as Gaza loses telecom contact again
Israeli warplanes strike refugee camps as Gaza loses telecom contact again

Gaza came under the third total communications outage since the start of the war, with Palestinian telecom company Paltel confirming all services were down late Sunday and saying Israel had again disconnected...

51m ago

Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash
Two MTO employees struck, critically injured in Hwy. 400 crash

Two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) employees were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 in the Holland Marsh area. Provincial police say they responded to a crash in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.

20h ago

2:28
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction
Condo gym open to residents while still under construction

The new building where a ceiling collapsed wasn't supposed to allow public access to the space, according to the city. The developer says the cause was a design element that became dislodged. Mark McAllister reports.

2:41
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit
Evictions based on behaviour, state of the unit

Besides not paying rent or the landlord wanting to renovate, sell or move back into a rental unit, tenants in Ontario can also face eviction for issues surrounding their conduct and the way they treat the unit. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:20
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto
Royal Winter Agricultural Fair lands in Toronto

Thousands of cute and furry animals are in Toronto for the annual Royal Fair. Faiza Amin gives you a preview of the event that kicked off with a ceremony.
More Videos