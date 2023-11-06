Baltimore Catholic church to close after longtime pastor suspended over sexual harassment settlement

The St. Benedict Church is shown in southwest Baltimore, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A Benedictine monk has been suspended from ministry after the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore recently became aware of a payment he made several years ago to settle sexual harassment allegations. (AP Photo/Lea Skene)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 11:21 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 11:26 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore will close one of the city’s Catholic churches after its longtime pastor was recently suspended from ministry because he admitted to making a payment several years ago to settle sexual harassment allegations.

Last month, Father Paschal Morlino was dismissed from his position at St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore, where he served for nearly 40 years and became known for his efforts to help residents of poor neighborhoods surrounding the church.

Few details about the 2018 complaint against Morlino have been released. Church officials have said they regarded “alleged sexual harassment of an adult man.” The complainant died in 2020 and a lawyer representing him in the case has declined to comment citing a non-disclosure agreement.

St. Benedict is owned and operated by Saint Vincent Archabbey in Pennsylvania, the oldest Benedictine monastery in the country. In a joint statement with the archdiocese on Saturday, monastery leaders said they wouldn’t name a new pastor to replace Morlino. They said the “difficult decision was made based on the limited number of clergy available.”

Morlino, 85, returned to the monastery in Pennsylvania after being suspended from his job as pastor.

The church in Baltimore will continue to host community events and outreach programs, officials said.

The archdiocese said it learned about the settlement last month when reporters for The Baltimore Banner inquired about it. Officials said they immediately opened an internal investigation and decided to dismiss Morlino.

“We understand that this news comes at a difficult time for the parishioners,” officials said in the Saturday statement. “An outreach team will be available to assist parishioners and if they wish, help them receive Catholic pastoral services at nearby parishes.”

The Associated Press

