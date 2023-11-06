Book Review: Tess Gerritsen writes an un-put-downable spin on espionage novels with ‘The Spy Coast’

This cover image released by Thomas & Mercer shows "The Spy Coast" by Tess Gerritsen. (Thomas & Mercer via AP)

By Donna Edwards, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 3:06 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 3:12 pm.

Maggie Bird just wants to relax into a quiet retirement, raising chickens in the cold little town of Purity, Maine. Even in these remote woods, though, trouble manages to find her. She’ll have to face her past if she has any hope of staying alive.

Spy novel meets travelog with a murder mystery in “The Spy Coast,” Book 1 of the new “Martini Club” series. Engrossing from the get-go, Tess Gerritsen’s prose is undeniable — a true professional at sucking you right into the story.

When a young spy shows up dead outside Maggie’s home, her friends immediately jump to action, recalling their former lives as CIA operatives.

They may be in their 60s now, but these retirees are more than capable, exasperating Officer Jo Thibodeau. While the young police chief’s involvement in the case is an annoying obstacle for Maggie, she can’t help but be beguiled by this woman who reminds her of her former self. Jo’s constant run-ins with the self-named Martini Club promise her character will have a lasting place in this fiction.

Throughout the novel, we learn about Maggie’s final job 16 years ago: Operation Cyrano. These flashbacks slowly reveal bits about Danny — the man Maggie met in Bangkok — and his connection to the messy end of her career.

In her author’s note, Gerritsen says she “wanted to write about spies who don’t look like James Bond.” She exceeded her goal by miles, handling the Martini Club’s old age beautifully and foregoing a glamorized portrayal of espionage in favor of one that reflects a grind — a job just like any other, except for the high likelihood of death.

Gerritsen has dozens of titles under her belt, including the novels that inspired the TV series “Rizzoli & Isles,” and her wealth of experience shows. She makes it look seamlessly easy; every piece fits together, every chapter is gripping and fun, blood spatters are described with just the right level of ominous medical accuracy. And with the same level of detail, she describes amazing dishes from around the world, their flavor notes mouthwateringly cataloged.

Most chapters focus on Maggie, the only character to get first-person perspective, though Gerritsen affords us the occasional, tantalizing glimpse into what’s going on with other key players. It’s the perfect mix — Maggie completely won me over, and getting to be in her head is an absolute treat.

“The Spy Coast” is a positively devourable and un-put-downable start to what promises to be an excellent series.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Donna Edwards, The Associated Press


Top Stories

1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building on Kingston Road near Lawrence Avenue East and...

31m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

4h ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

2h ago

Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign
Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign

Legendary hockey player and Assistant GM of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser is working to raise awareness for lung cancer in connection with Merck Canada. During...

1h ago

