Broadcast, audio companies will be eligible for Pulitzer Prizes, for work on digital sites

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 2:55 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes, considered the premier award for print journalists, are opening eligibility to broadcast and audio companies that also offer digital news sites.

But the work these companies can submit for prize consideration must primarily be written journalism, the Columbia University-based Pulitzer Prize Board said on Monday.

Broadcast news outlets were historically prohibited from entering work in the Pulitzer competition because they produced little text-based journalism. Other competitions, like the Emmys and the duPont-Columbia Awards, honor broadcast journalism.

But television and audio companies like CNN, NPR and broadcasters like ABC, CBS and NBC have robust digital sites.

“There’s no such thing as newspaper and broadcast anymore,” said Brian Carovillano, senior vice president and head of news standards at NBC News. “We’re all digital news operations. We’re all operating on multiple platforms.”

He noted that The New York Times, considered primarily a print outlet, has won a duPont Award for its journalism.

The Pulitzer Board wanted to make digital news sites that are doing important, written investigative, enterprise and breaking news work eligible for honors, said Marjorie Miller, the Pulitzer administrator.

“Although video may be part of the entry, these are not awards for broadcast journalism,” she said.

The change goes into effect for the 2024 Pulitzers, which will begin accepting entries in December. The Pulitzers are traditionally handed out in April.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

