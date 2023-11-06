Brookfield Asset Management Q3 profit up from year ago

The Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it earned US$122 million in its latest quarter from its stake in the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 7:51 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 8:42 am.

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it earned US$122 million in its latest quarter from its stake in the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp.

The company, which owns a 25 per cent stake in the asset management business that is 75 per cent owned by Brookfield Corp., says the profit in U.S. dollars amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The asset management business, Brookfield Asset Management, was spun off from Brookfield Corp. in December last year.

The full asset management business, which keeps its results in U.S. dollars, earned US$494 million in its third quarter, up from US$395 million a year earlier.

Distributable earnings for the quarter amounted to US$568 million, up from U$524 million in the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Asset Management president Connor Teskey says the company has raised $61 billion of capital year-to-date including $26 billion in the third quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM, TSX:BN)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

2h ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

5h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

8m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

1h ago

