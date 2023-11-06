Cadillac Fairview shifts Montreal development project to rentals from office space

Cadillac Fairview says it will construct two towers in downtown Montreal as rental apartments, rather than its original plan to make them office space. A new condo site under construction in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 1:19 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. says it will build a project in downtown Montreal as rental apartments, rather than its original plan for office space.

The developer says that 750 Peel, part of its much larger redevelopment in the city’s core, will have 510 rental units with a 2026 completion date.

It had previously said the development would consist of two towers offering 1.2 million square feet of office space, but now only says that it will have some co-working and meeting spaces along with the rental units.

The shift to rental construction comes as office vacancies hit all-time highs while housing options are critically short.

In November last year, the developer announced a $4.7-billion residential construction plan that it says could deliver 7,000 rental units across 20 buildings.

Cadillac Fairview, owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, recently started construction on its first rental building in CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

3h ago

1 person shot at Scarborough apartment building
1 person shot at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at an apartment building in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside...

12m ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

1h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump repeatedly admonished him to keep his answers concise Monday, reminding him that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and...

updated

42m ago

