Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza

<div>Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war. Kaur attends the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 4:31 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she’s turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration because she opposes his government’s response to the Israel-Gaza war.

Kaur says in an Instagram post that the administration invited her to Vice-President Kamala Harris’s Diwali celebration.

She writes that she won’t attend because the U.S. government is funding Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Kaur says she can’t accept an invitation from “an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population.”

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.

The war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last month, leaving upwards of 1,400 people dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

54m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

6h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

44m ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

4h ago

