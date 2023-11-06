Captain found guilty of ‘seaman’s manslaughter’ in boat fire that killed 34 off California coast

By Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 7:48 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 7:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury on Monday found a scuba dive boat captain was criminally negligent in the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019, the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles confirmed Jerry Boylan was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters. Boylan was the only person to face criminal charges connected to the fire.

He could get 10 years behind bars.

The verdict comes more than four years after the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy, which prompted changes to maritime regulations, congressional reform and civil lawsuits.

The Conception was anchored off the Channel Islands, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Santa Barbara, when it caught fire before dawn on the final day of a three-day excursion, sinking less than 100 feet (30 meters) from shore.

Thirty-three passengers and a crew member perished, trapped in a bunkroom below deck. Among the dead were the deckhand, who had landed her dream job; an environmental scientist who did research in Antarctica; a globe-trotting couple; a Singaporean data scientist; and a family of three sisters, their father and his wife.

Boylan was the first to abandon ship and jump overboard. Four crew members who joined him also survived.

Although the exact cause of the blaze remains undetermined, the prosecutors and defense sought to assign blame throughout the trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Boylan failed to post the required roving night watch and never properly trained his crew in firefighting. The lack of the roving watch meant the fire was able to spread undetected across the 75-foot (23-meter) boat.

Boylan’s attorneys sought to pin blame on boat owner Glen Fritzler, who with his wife owns Truth Aquatics Inc., which operated the Conception and two other scuba dive boats.

They argued that Fritzler was responsible for failing to train the crew in firefighting and other safety measures, as well as creating a lax seafaring culture they called “the Fritzler way,” in which no captain who worked for him posted a roving watch.

Two to three dozen family members of the victims attended each day of the trial in downtown Los Angeles. U.S. District Court Judge George Wu warned them against displaying emotion in the courtroom as they watched a 24-second cellphone video showing some of their loved ones’ last moments.

While the criminal trial is over, several civil lawsuits remain ongoing.

Three days after the blaze, Truth Aquatics filed suit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under a pre-Civil War provision of maritime law that allows it to limit its liability to the value of the remains of the boat, which was a total loss. The time-tested legal maneuver has been successfully employed by the owners of the Titanic and other vessels and requires the Fritzlers to show they were not at fault.

That case is pending, as well as others filed by victims’ families against the Coast Guard for alleged lax enforcement of the roving watch requirement.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

2h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

9h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

3h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

2h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

9h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

3h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

2h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

3h ago

2:23
Coldest air so far this season coming
Coldest air so far this season coming

Temperatures are still above seasonal but winds as well as lingering showers and clouds are in the forecast for the next week in Toronto and the GTA.

22h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
2:14
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall

Canadians desperate to get out of Gaza are still waiting for a window to escape. Caryn Ceolin with when hundreds of foreigners, stranded at a closed border as bombs fall, could get to the other side.
More Videos