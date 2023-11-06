MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre’s pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heating

thermostat
File photo of a thermostat. (Photo by Erik Mclean)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 11:51 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 12:28 pm.

Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal Conservatives calling for the carbon price to be lifted from all forms of home heating and not just heating oil.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the temporary heating oil exemption Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month is divisive.

Poilievre says Trudeau is engaging in regional favouritism in a bid to reverse the Liberals’ sluggish poll numbers in Atlantic Canada.

Trudeau says heating oil is much pricier to use than natural gas and that a disproportionate number of households in Atlantic Canada still use heating oil, and need more time to replace their furnaces with heat pumps.

It’s unclear how the Bloc Quebecois will vote but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is in favour.

“This is a vote to reject the divisive approach of the Liberals, and I do reject their approach,” Singh says.

The NDP initially tried to convince the Conservatives to push for the GST to be removed from home heating instead.

The motion is not binding on the government and Trudeau has already said there will be no more carveouts. He defended the break on heating oil as a part of a larger effort to phase it out and switch people to heat pumps.

The Liberals say there are actually more Canadians outside the Atlantic region that use home heating oil but only three Atlantic provinces have signed on to a program to help oil users switch to electric heat pumps.

“This is about helping Canadians as we fight climate change, which is the leader of the Opposition has no plan for,” he says.

If the Liberals lose the vote, it will add to the political pressure. An increasing number of premiers are demanding changes to the carbon tax or for the federal government to scrap it altogether. It’s expected to be one of the discussions as they meet Monday in Halifax.

Top Stories

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

1h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

3h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally," as the former president...

updated

57m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

4h ago

