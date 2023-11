Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 12-18:

Nov. 12: Singer Brian Hyland is 80. Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 80. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 79. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 79. Singer Neil Young is 78. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 76. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 73. Actor Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 65. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 59. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Ghosts,” “Devious Maids”) is 52. Actor Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 50. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ″The Brothers”) is 49. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 49. Singer Tevin Campbell is 47. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 45. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 44. Actor Ryan Gosling is 43. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 43. Actor Anne Hathaway is 41. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 39. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 33.

Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 82. Blues singer John Hammond is 81. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 77. Actor Joe Mantegna is 76. Actor Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 75. Actor Tracy Scoggins (“The Colbys,” “Lois and Clark”) is 70. Actor Chris Noth (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Sex and the City”) is 69. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 68. Actor Rex Linn (“Young Sheldon,” “CSI: Miami”) is 67. Actor Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” ″Schindler’s List”) is 64. Actor Neil Flynn (“The Middle,” “Scrubs”) is 63. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 59. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 56. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 56. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” ″The Phantom of the Opera”) is 54. Actor Jordan Bridges (“Rizzoli and Isles”) is 50. Actor Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” ″True Blood”) is 48. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 45. Actor Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 43. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” ″Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 32.

Nov. 14: Actor Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 95. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 74. Musician Stephen Bishop is 72. Pianist Yanni is 69. Actor Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 62. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 62. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 59. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” ″Seinfeld”) is 59. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose’ is 58. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 55. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 54. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 51. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 48. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 48. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 46. Rapper Shyheim is 46. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 44. Actor Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Silence”) is 44. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 42. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 37. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 32.

Nov. 15: Singer Petula Clark is 91. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law & Order”) is 83. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 78. Actor Bob Gunton (TV’s “24,” film’s “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 78. Actor Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 72. Actor-director James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 70. News correspondent John Roberts is 67. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 66. Comedian Judy Gold is 61. Actor Rachel True (“Half and Half”) is 57. Rapper E-40 is 56. Country singer Jack Ingram is 53. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 51. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 50. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 49. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 49. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 49. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 47. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 46. Rapper B.o.B is 35. Actor Shailene Woodley is 32. Actor Emma Dumont (Film’s “Oppenheimer,” TV’s “Bunheads”) is 29.

Nov. 16: Actor Joanna Pettet (“Knots Landing”) is 81. Actor Steve Railsback is 78. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 73. Actor Miguel Sandoval (“Medium”) is 72. Actor Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 65. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 61. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 60. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 59. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 59. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 57. Actor Lisa Bonet is 56. Actor Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” ″Martial Law”) is 55. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 54. Actor Martha Plimpton is 53. Actor Michael Irby (“Barry,” “The Unit”) is 51. Actor Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “Dodgeball”) is 51. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 46. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 44. Actor Kimberley J. Brown (“Halloweentown”) is 39. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 35. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 30. Actor Casey Moss (“Days of Our Lives”) is 30. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ″My Wife and Kids”) is 28.

Nov. 17: Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 82. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 81. Actor Lauren Hutton is 80. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 79. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 79. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” ″NewsRadio”) is 72. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 65. Actor William Moses is 64. Entertainer RuPaul is 63. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 61. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 60. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 57. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 57. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 56. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 56. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 52. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film’s “Iron Man,” TV’s ″Popular”) is 50. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 47. Country singer Aaron Lines is 46. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 45. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 43. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 35. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 35. Actor Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 29.

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 84. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 81. Actor Susan Sullivan is 81. Country singer Jacky Ward is 77. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 76. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 75. Singer Graham Parker is 73. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 71. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 70. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 65. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 63. Singer Kim Wilde is 63. Actor Tim Guinee (“Elementary”) is 61. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 61. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 58. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 55. Actor Owen Wilson is 55. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 55. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 54. Actor Mike Epps is 53. Actor Peta Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 53. Actor Chloe Sevigny (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 49. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 47. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 46. Rapper Fabolous is 46. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 44. Rapper Mike Jones is 43. Actor Mekia Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 42. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 42. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 39. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 38. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 31.

