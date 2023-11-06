Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application

Robert E. Crimo Jr., left, listens to his attorney George Gomez while he speaks to Judge George D. Strickland during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. A judge expected to hold a final pretrial hearing for the Illinois man accused of helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

By Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 12:37 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 12:42 am.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of a man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago will stand trial starting Monday accused of helping his teenage son obtain a gun license even after he had threatened violence.

Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day last year. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

In 2019, at the age of 19, Crimo III was too young to apply for his own gun license, but he could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father sponsored his application, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had a collection of knives and had threatened to “kill everyone.”

Crimo Jr. was arrested in December 2022, and pleaded not guilty this year to seven counts of reckless conduct. He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning Judge George Strickland will hear evidence and issue a verdict.

Defense attorney George Gomez has called the charges against Crimo Jr. “baseless and unprecedented.”

Anti-gun violence advocates say they are encouraged that police and prosecutors are investigating anyone who may have contributed to the attack, but legal experts say criminal liability can be hard to prove against a shooter’s parent or guardian.

Strickland has said he will allow Crimo III’s statement to police after his arrest as evidence, and both sides are expected to cite the transcript at Crimo Jr.’s trial. Video of the interrogation — which the judge has viewed — will not be shown, to protect the suspected gunman’s right to a fair trial.

Crimo III will neither attend nor testify at his father’s trial to avoid incriminating himself, his lawyer, Gregory Ticsay, has said.

The son faces 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Potential evidence — prosecutors say Crimo III admitted he was the gunman when he was arrested hours after the shooting — is voluminous. No trial date has been set in his case.

Attorneys said they expect the trial to last about four days. It was unclear how quickly the judge will rule.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Claire Savage, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

4h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

7h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

3h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

6h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

4h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

7h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

3h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

7h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.
More Videos