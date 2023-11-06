Feds put $5M toward security for community groups who fear hate-motivated crimes

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is spending $5 million on private security and other safety measures for community groups worried about an increase in hate-fuelled violence.

LeBlanc says the added funding is a response to mounting concerns MPs have been hearing from constituents who say they fear for their safety as a result of recent international events.

He offered no other specifics, but the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests across Canada — and fear in both Jewish and Muslim communities.

The funding, which has been added to an existing security infrastructure program, will allow community organizations apply for things like temporary private security services.

The eligibility rules have also been expanded to allow access for daycare facilities, community centres and office buildings used by vulnerable communities.

In the meantime, LeBlanc says he’s working with police and the security intelligence service to ensure people’s safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press