Feds put $5M toward security for community groups who fear hate-motivated crimes

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 4:28 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 4:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is spending $5 million on private security and other safety measures for community groups worried about an increase in hate-fuelled violence. 

LeBlanc says the added funding is a response to mounting concerns MPs have been hearing from constituents who say they fear for their safety as a result of recent international events.

He offered no other specifics, but the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has sparked protests across Canada — and fear in both Jewish and Muslim communities. 

The funding, which has been added to an existing security infrastructure program, will allow community organizations apply for things like temporary private security services. 

The eligibility rules have also been expanded to allow access for daycare facilities, community centres and office buildings used by vulnerable communities. 

In the meantime, LeBlanc says he’s working with police and the security intelligence service to ensure people’s safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

57m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

6h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

47m ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

4h ago

