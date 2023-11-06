Florida lawmakers to begin special session by expressing support of Israel

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, as part of the Mandate for Leadership Series in Washington. The Florida Legislature will return to the Capitol for a special session Monday, Nov. 6, that will allow lawmakers to express their support for Israel, while giving DeSantis some talking points as he campaigns for president. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 6:11 am.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will return to the Capitol for a special session Monday that will allow lawmakers to express their support for Israel, while giving Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis some talking points as he campaigns for president.

Lawmakers are expected to consider new sanctions against Iran, which has supported Hamas, as well as vote on resolutions expressing support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

After Hamas militants attacked Israeli citizens last month, a large, bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers met in the Capitol to express their horror and to stand with Israelis. Now, they’ll be taking official action to send a similar message, both about the current war and against antisemitism at home.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting. The Palestinian death toll has reached 9,700, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

The session will open with an invocation and prayer delivered by Rabbi Yossi Harlig and David Schachter, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor from Miami.

A bill filed last week says lawmakers “reject and condemn persistent threats against Jewish people, institutions, and communities in the State of Florida, the United States, and abroad, including those from individuals and organizations committed to the extermination of the Jewish people.”

Lawmakers will also consider new sanctions against companies that do business with Iran and a $35 million grant program to help secure Jewish schools, synagogues and other institutions.

Florida already has sanctions against companies that directly do business with Iran and six other “countries of concern,” including Cuba, China and Russia. The U.S. federal government has imposed sanctions against Iran for decades.

Lawmakers were already scheduled to be at the Capitol for committee meetings and Republican leaders decided to use the time for the special session. The Legislature will also take up issues like hurricane relief, property insurance and providing more money for developmentally disabled students.

Since the attacks, DeSantis has touted his support for Israel while on the campaign trail and using his official office to back up his words. He’s sent planes to Israel to help Floridians return home and to provide supplies for the country.

Brendan Farrington, The Associated Press


Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

43m ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

3h ago

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

10h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of an apparent case of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair...

1h ago

