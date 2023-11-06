Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued by book publisher for breach of contract

FILE - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. The former White House chief of staff is being sued by his book publisher for breach of contract. All Seasons Press alleges that testimony he gave about the 2020 presidential election contradicts what he wrote in “The Chief’s Chief,” hurting sales and damaging the publisher’s reputation. In papers filed Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, All Seasons cited media reports from the previous month alleging that Meadows knew that former President Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 5:34 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 5:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is being sued by his publisher for contradicting his book’s claim about the the 2020 election.

All Seasons Press alleges that sworn testimony by Meadows undermined “The Chief’s Chief,” in which he wrote that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

In a breach of contract lawsuit filed Friday in Florida, All Seasons cited media reports from last month alleging that Meadows knew Trump had lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“Meadows’ reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements” in “The Chief’s Chief,” according to the lawsuit, filed in Sarasota, Florida. A central theme of Meadows’ book is that “President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was ‘stolen’ and ‘rigged’ with the help from ‘allies in the liberal media,’” the court papers read in part.

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All Seasons is alleging that Meadows damaged sales and the publisher’s reputation. All Seasons, a conservative press founded in 2021, is seeking the return of Meadows’ $350,000 advance and damages of more than $1 million.

“The Chief’s Chief” has sold around 23,000 copies, according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of the print market. Most of those sales came in 2021, when the book came out. All Seasons says it sold approximately 60,000 copies out of a printing of 200,000.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory. Last month, ABC News reported that Meadows had been granted immunity by Smith and had testified that voter fraud allegations were baseless and that he knew Trump hadn’t won.

“If such media reports are accurate, Meadows testified under oath that his book contains known falsehoods,” All Seasons alleged in its breach of contract suit.

The All Seasons case is unusual both because it’s based on media reports, not direct knowledge of Meadows’ testimony, and because it’s based on alleged factual errors. Publishers rarely fact check manuscripts, relying instead on the authors to verify what they’ve written, and are far more likely to object to a book because of plagiarism or the author’s personal conduct.

Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges in Georgia for trying to overturn the state’s election results in 2020. In September, a judge denied his request to have the case moved to federal court.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

