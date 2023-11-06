Germany’s Scholz faces pressure to curb migration as he meets state governors

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 4:04 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 4:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet Germany’s 16 state governors on Monday to address ways to deal with large numbers of migrants, an issue that has become a huge political problem for the government.

Shelters for migrants and refugees are filling up and Scholz, who faces enormous pressure from the opposition and elsewhere to halt that trend, has said that “too many are coming.” The country also has seen more than 1 million Ukrainians arrive since the start of Russia’s war in their homeland.

Over recent weeks, there has been a flurry of government activity, including legislation to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers, to stiffen punishment for smugglers and to allow asylum-seekers to start working sooner, and the introduction of temporary checks on the Polish, Czech and Swiss borders.

The center-left Scholz also has discussed the issue twice with the conservative opposition leader since state elections last month brought poor results for his quarrelsome three-party coalition and gains for a far-right party.

He faces pressure for results at Monday’s meeting with the state governors, who want more money from the federal government to deal with the costs of hosting migrants.

But “the key to being able to integrate people better is simply the number — we must end irregular migration so that we can do justice with good integration to the people seeking protection here,” Hendrik Wuest, the conservative governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, told ARD television.

Wuest said measures that could help include ensuring faster asylum proceedings for migrants from countries from which fewer than 5% of applicants are granted asylum. He also pointed to the idea of conducting proceedings in Africa, for which there also is sympathy in parts of Scholz’s party.

Scholz, whose government is trying to negotiate agreements for countries to take unsuccessful asylum-seekers back in exchange for more opportunities for legal immigration, has signaled skepticism.

“There are a lot of proposals where one should perhaps ask third countries what they have to say before one begins discussing them in detail,” he said during a visit to Ghana last week.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

7h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

10h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

6h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

9h ago

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

7h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

10h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

6h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

10h ago

2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:42
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health

The annual Brainfreeze event saw hundreds of participants take a lengthy cold plunge in Lake Ontario to raise money for youth mental health. Michelle Mackey reports.

2:54
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts
Blinken rejects ceasefire calls from Arab counterparts

As international pressure mounts to ease the civilian suffering in Gaza, Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. secretary of state says he’s refusing calls from his Arab counterparts for a ceasefire.
More Videos