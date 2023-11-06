In the news today: Canadians in Gaza still waiting to cross into Egypt

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

No update on border crossing for Canadians in Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Rafah border crossing into Egypt remained closed over the weekend amid escalating attacks from Israel and Global Affairs Canada says it has no information on when it will reopen.

The crossing is the only exit point for foreign nationals who wish to leave the Palestinian territory, which has been under constant bombardment since the Israeli army launched retaliatory attacks for the brutal Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas.

Health care, energy costs on premiers agenda

Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today’s meeting of the country’s premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says health care is the main formal agenda item at the latest Council of the Federation meeting and he hopes talks will produce innovative ideas that can help provinces address the problems plaguing the health system.

The focus on the cost of fuel comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil for the 10 jurisdictions where federal fuel charges apply.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Family in Gaza mulls if and how to stay together

Omar Mansour says his family has been wrestling with one major question since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war — would it be better to face death together or apart?

A day after Hamas’ deadly October 7th incursion into Israel that sparked the latest conflict, Mansour’s parents, brothers and sisters gathered at a home in the Gaza Strip to discuss their options.

With Mansour listening on the phone from Vancouver, where he now lives, the family debated whether it would be best to split up or stick together as bombs rained down around them.

They ultimately tried both — two sisters initially travelled south before someone got injured and they returned to the family home.

The Mansours have stayed together since then, but have had to relocate several times as air strikes intensify in the Gaza Strip.

Quebec public sector worker strike begins

Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job today in the first of a series of one-day strikes.

Schools, health care facilities and social services will all be disrupted as four unions representing a “common front” of some 420,000 workers go on strike to protest the province’s latest contract offer.

The unions are promising a historic fight to preserve their purchasing power during a time of high inflation.

Ontario eyeing ban on workplace misconduct NDAs

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on the issue today, as he discusses his ministry’s next piece of legislation.

Piccini says that non-disclosure agreements should never be used to silence victims or to sidestep accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press