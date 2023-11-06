Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Posted November 6, 2023 10:27 pm.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called at around 8:08 p.m.
Photos from the scene show the vehicle on a grassy embankment at the foot of the bridge overpass.
Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.
The driver was pronounced dead at hospital.
It’s not clear how or why the vehicle left the roadway.
An investigation is underway.