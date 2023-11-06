Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called at around 8:08 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle on a grassy embankment at the foot of the bridge overpass.

Fatal Collison: NB #Hwy404/Finch Ave #TorontoOPP

Single motor vehicle struck bridge overpass

Lone male driver 26 years old pronounced deceased at hospital. Next of kin notified

Any witnesses please call Toronto OPP at 416235-4981#Hwy404 NB Closed at Finch Av Unknown reopening^tk pic.twitter.com/Ix29Si3ek3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 7, 2023

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was pronounced dead at hospital.

It’s not clear how or why the vehicle left the roadway.

An investigation is underway.