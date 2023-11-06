Military investigates member of supply ship unit over alleged harmful comments

<div>The Defence Department says a disciplinary investigation is underway following complaints a member of the unit attached to naval supply ship MV Asterix made harmful and inappropriate comments toward subordinates. NRY MV Asterix is seen in Halifax Harbour while departing for the Indo-Pacific region on Operation Projection in Halifax on Sunday, March 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 2:49 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The Defence Department says a disciplinary investigation is underway following complaints a member of the unit attached to naval supply ship MV Asterix made harmful and inappropriate comments toward subordinates.

The department also says the leadership of the vessel decided to bring another member home after an alleged interaction may have breached professional standards.

Department spokeswoman Andrée-Anne Poulin provided few details but said the incident did not occur while the member was on duty.

Poulin noted it marks the second Canadian Armed Forces member to be repatriated from Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix since the start of the ship’s deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Poulin said an investigation into the latest case is ongoing.

She said it would be inappropriate to provide further comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

