Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation.

Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly assaulted a female victim and pointed a gun at her. The suspect also threatened to shoot another person, according to investigators.

On Oct. 31, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized two illegal firearms, ammunition, and a quantity of drugs.

Mississauga resident Brian Gyeni, 32, was taken into custody and is facing 18 charges including four counts of assault and several firearm charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact investigators with the Peel Regional Police Intimate Partner Violence unit.