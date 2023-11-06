Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 4:54 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,743.94, down 80.91 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down nine cents, or 0.35 per cent, to to $25.39 on 8.1 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 2.97 per cent, to $5.88 on 6.9 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $46.02 on 6.5 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down five cents, or 5.81 per cent, to 81 cents on 6.3 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $116.22 on 4.6 million shares. 

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up two cents, or 3.03 per cent, to 68 cents on 4.3 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 21 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $22.33. Barrick Gold Corp. has signed a deal to increase its stake in Hercules Silver Corp. to more than 10 per cent with an investment of $23.4 million. Under the agreement, the gold miner will acquire 21,265,370 units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $1.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and 0.32 of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Hercules common share at a price of $1.32 per common share for a period of two years.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI). Health care. Up 30 cents, or 18.87 per cent, to $1.89. Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. rose after it said BAT signed a deal to increase its stake in the cannabis company by investing $124.6 million. The company said it plans to use $83.1 million to create a strategic investment pool to help grow its geographic footprint and invest in emerging growth opportunities. The rest of the money will be used for general corporate purposes. Organigram said the investment will help it extend its footprint beyond Canada and strengthen its financial position for long-term, sustainable growth. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

52m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

6h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

43m ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

4h ago

