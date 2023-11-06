Nashville investigating after possible leak of Covenant shooting images

Brent Leatherwood, a representative of Covenant School families, speaks during a news conference Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Leaked images of writings of the shooter who indiscriminately opened fire at the private Nashville school in March were released by a media outlet earlier in the day. Leatherwood said the writings have the ability to inspire further attacks. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 6:50 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 7:42 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville mayor’s office called on the city’s legal team Monday to investigate the possible unauthorized release of the writings of the shooter who indiscriminately opened fire at the private Nashville school in March, killing three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell issued the statement shortly after conservative radio host Steven Crowder released what he said were three images of Audrey Hale’s writings from the day of the shooting.

Metro Nashville Police Department said Monday the images were not “MNPD crime scene images” and that it was working with Nashville’s legal department in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation declined to confirm the authentication.

Authorities have not disclosed any of Hale’s journals or writings that were collected after the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. The shooter left behind at least 20 journals, a suicide note and a memoir, according to court filings.

MNPD initially said they would release the documents, but only after an investigation was officially closed — which could have taken months. In response, groups seeking the documents filed a lawsuit arguing that since the suspect was dead, the records should be immediately released.

Police then reversed course, saying that because of the lawsuits they would await the direction of the court on whether to release Hale’s writings.

That lawsuit is ongoing.

“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

Wally Dietz, Nashville’s law director, confirmed in a statement Monday that he was launching the investigation, but said he could not immediately confirm nor deny the authenticity of the documents due to the limited information surrounding the “possible leak.”

The Associated Press also has not confirmed the authenticity of the documents released Monday. The AP is one of several groups that have requested the writings but is not involved in the lawsuit to obtain them.

Attorneys representing families with the Covenant School have repeatedly said they have not seen Hale’s writings.

Brent Leatherwood, whose three children attend Covenant School, challenged Crowder and anyone who would amplify the images online to “just be a human for once,” and stop seeking clicks or platform building. Talking to reporters, Leatherwood said the writings have the ability to inspire further attacks.

“How many people have to be killed in a senseless way so that you can get clicks?” he said.

Leatherwood said he received phone calls from parents today upset and worried to even look online at the images: “The damage done today is already significant, and I’m afraid it’s only going to grow.”

In May, a chancery court judge ruled that a group of more than 100 Covenant families could intervene in the case. The families say they do not want the police records to be made public, arguing the records will only cause more pain and possibly spark copycats.

An appeals court is now weighing whether that judge acted within the law.

Police have said Hale had been planning the massacre for months. Hale fired 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police. Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed “emotional disorder,” police said. However, authorities haven’t disclosed a link between that care and the shooting.

The Covenant case is further complicated by the fact that Hale, who was assigned female at birth, seems to have begun identifying as a transgender man – prompting right-wing commentators, politicians and other figures to share false claims of a rise in transgender mass shooters and to suggest that the fight for trans rights is radicalizing people.

Authorities’ refusal to release Hale’s writings has fueled further speculation and conspiracy theories about what they might reveal about Hale’s motive or influences.

The three children who were killed in the shooting were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The three adults were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak. ___

Associated Press writer Adrian Sainz contributed to this report from Memphis, Tennessee.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

2h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

9h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

3h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

2h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

9h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

3h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

2h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

3h ago

2:23
Coldest air so far this season coming
Coldest air so far this season coming

Temperatures are still above seasonal but winds as well as lingering showers and clouds are in the forecast for the next week in Toronto and the GTA.

22h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
2:14
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall

Canadians desperate to get out of Gaza are still waiting for a window to escape. Caryn Ceolin with when hundreds of foreigners, stranded at a closed border as bombs fall, could get to the other side.
More Videos