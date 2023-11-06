New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

FILE - New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza watches the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 26, 2023, in New York. The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 6, because the move had not been announced. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 2:21 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 2:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced.

Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, fired by the Mets at the end of last season after holding the job for two years.

It’s the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

Mendoza, who turns 44 this month, has managed in the Venezuelan Winter League but never above Class A in the minors. He takes over a Mets team that finished fourth in the NL East this season at 75-87, which was 29 games behind first-place Atlanta, despite having the highest payroll in major league history under owner Steve Cohen.

Mendoza becomes the fifth Mets manager since Terry Collins’ seven-year tenure ended in 2017. None of the past four lasted more than two seasons — Carlos Beltrán was let go without even managing a game, fallout from Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal in 2017.

New York was reportedly interested in Craig Counsell, who worked under Stearns for years in Milwaukee. But after managing his hometown Brewers to five playoff appearances in the last six seasons, including a third NL Central title this year, Counsell had several suitors. He was hired Monday by the Chicago Cubs to replace David Ross on a massive five-year contract worth more than $40 million, according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that deal hadn’t been announced.

Counsell also interviewed with the Cleveland Guardians, who hired former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt as their manager Monday to succeed Terry Francona.

Showalter took over in December 2021 and led the Mets to a 101-61 record and a playoff berth in 2022, when he was voted NL Manager of the Year. New York lost to San Diego in their Wild Card Series, then added three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to its pitching staff during the offseason.

The Mets boosted their payroll to a record $355 million on opening day, but fell out of playoff contention early and wound up dealing Verlander, Max Scherzer and several other veterans ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building on Kingston Road near Lawrence Avenue East and...

28m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

4h ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

2h ago

Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign
Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign

Legendary hockey player and Assistant GM of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser is working to raise awareness for lung cancer in connection with Merck Canada. During...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building on Kingston Road near Lawrence Avenue East and...

28m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

4h ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

2h ago

Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign
Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign

Legendary hockey player and Assistant GM of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser is working to raise awareness for lung cancer in connection with Merck Canada. During...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

2:49
Choices in clock change debate
Choices in clock change debate

A York University professor says we have a few choices in the debate about changing clocks and also says some options may be more appealing than others. David Zura explains.    

20h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos