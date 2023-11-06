How one woman’s fight for justice empowered a city

In today’s Big Story Podcast, Jane Doe was assaulted by a police officer. That’s never an easy case to win, but she wasn’t without allies. Even still, her case was lost. At least, at first.

Lindsay Jones is the Atlantic Canada reporter for The Globe and Mail, but she reported on this story for The Walrus. She says that since Jane came forward with her allegations, the cultural landscape has shifted in favour of survivors.

“I think now people do believe women over a police officer,” says Jones.

This is a story of what happens when you don’t stop fighting for justice. When you end up at the Supreme Court, with an officer from a 300-year-old police force on the other side, and you don’t waver.