How one woman’s fight for justice empowered a city

Supreme Court of Canada
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted November 6, 2023 8:16 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, Jane Doe was assaulted by a police officer. That’s never an easy case to win, but she wasn’t without allies. Even still, her case was lost. At least, at first.

Lindsay Jones is the Atlantic Canada reporter for The Globe and Mail, but she reported on this story for The Walrus. She says that since Jane came forward with her allegations, the cultural landscape has shifted in favour of survivors.

“I think now people do believe women over a police officer,” says Jones.

This is a story of what happens when you don’t stop fighting for justice. When you end up at the Supreme Court, with an officer from a 300-year-old police force on the other side, and you don’t waver.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

2h ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

5h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

7m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

2h ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

5h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

7m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

14h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:42
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health

The annual Brainfreeze event saw hundreds of participants take a lengthy cold plunge in Lake Ontario to raise money for youth mental health. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos