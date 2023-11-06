Northeast China sees first major blizzard this season and forecasters warn of record snowfall

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, vehicles drive in the snow in Xiangfang District of Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Heavy snow blanketed swaths of China's northeastern region, shutting schools and halting transportation in the first major snowstorm of the season. (Xie Jianfei/Xinhua via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 4:03 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 4:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy snow blanketed swaths of China’s northeastern region, shutting schools and halting transportation in the first major snowstorm of the season.

Major highways in the northeastern city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, were closed and flights canceled, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said. Elementary and middle schools also canceled classes for Monday.

The National Meteorological Center said Monday that snowfall is likely to “breakthrough the historical records” for the same period. Heavy snowstorms are expected to continue in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces, with snow depth reaching 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in some places.

Footage showed delivery trucks stranded bumper to bumper, stretching 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) outside the city.

Chaoyang city in neighboring Liaoning province and Chifeng in Inner Mongolia province also closed their schools and kindergartens.

China’s weather authorities issued an orange alert on Monday morning through Tuesday, the second highest on a scale of four.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan
Fire truck destroyed as dozens of unoccupied homes go up in flames in Vaughan

An investigation will determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed almost two dozen homes on Sunday, including a valuable piece of firefighting equipment. Firefighters were called to the scene...

7h ago

Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area
Nail found in Halloween candy in St. Clair West and Lansdowne area

Toronto police have been notified of Halloween candy tampering where a nail was reportedly found in a chocolate bar. Police were called to the McRoberts Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, near...

10h ago

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with injuries they suffered when struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Birchwood Avenue and York Mills Road at approximately...

6h ago

TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

TORONTO — Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to their jobs Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly...

9h ago

