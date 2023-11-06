Pakistan steps up security at military and other sensitive installations after attack on an air base

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage, center right, after a militant attack targeted the Mianwali Training Air Base in Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Satellite photos analyzed Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, by The Associated Press showed damage at the air base following an attack by nine militants, whom the Pakistani military described as killing during their assault. (Planet Labs LBC via AP)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 7:49 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 9:12 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have stepped up security at military and other sensitive installations following the weekend attack by militants on an air base that damaged three grounded aircraft and destroyed a fuel tanker, security officials said Monday.

A recently formed group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Mianwali, a city in eastern Punjab province, where police have repulsed multiple attacks by another group, the Pakistani Taliban, in recent months.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan emerged earlier this year and has claimed multiple attacks, including the July 12 one on a security post in southwest Pakistan in which nine soldiers and a female passerby were killed.

The military asserted that Saturday’s attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base was largely thwarted because of a “swift and effective response” from security forces.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press, taken Saturday hours after the attack, show one aircraft stand at the base destroyed by fire, while others appear to have sustained damage.

The military said it killed all nine attackers.

Authorities have increased security at military and other sensitive installations on intelligence reports about more possible attacks, said two security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

Also Monday, security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern Tirah area bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left four soldiers and three insurgents dead, the military said. In a statement, it said the slain troops included Lt. Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider, who had led multiple operations against Pakistani militants in the region.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have not commented on the attack. The group is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

2h ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

5h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

8m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries
Double shooting in Toronto's east end leaves two males with serious injuries

An overnight double shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m....

2h ago

No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza
No information on status of border crossing as Canadians wait to flee Gaza

Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer for escape from the besieged Palestinian territory. The Rafah border crossing...

5h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

8m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

14h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:42
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health
A lengthy Brainfreeze for youth mental health

The annual Brainfreeze event saw hundreds of participants take a lengthy cold plunge in Lake Ontario to raise money for youth mental health. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos