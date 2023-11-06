Prince William cheers on 15 finalists of Earthshot Prize ahead of awards ceremony

Britain's Prince William, left, walks with Felix Loh, CEO of The Gardens by the Bay, as the prince arrived to meet with Earthshot finalists at the city-state's famed park in Singapore, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. William is in Singapore for the annual The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the first to be held in Asia. William and his charity launched the global competition in 2020 to promote innovative solutions and technologies to combat global warming and protect the planet. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 11:12 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 12:13 am.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Britain’s Prince William cheered on 15 finalists of his third Earthshot Prize in Singapore Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony where five of them will win one million pounds ($1.2 million) each to scale up groundbreaking innovations to fight climate change.

William spoke to the finalists — all whom are attending the ceremony for the first time for networking opportunities — at Gardens by the Bay, an artistic horticulture attraction. The winners are grouped into five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.

The finalists included a U.S. company that found a way to recycle polycotton fabrics, which makes up half of all textile waste. Others were an Indian company producing solar-powered dryers to help small farmers preserve crops and combat food waste; a scheme to plant, grow and digitally track trees in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown where 70% of trees have been cut down amid urban sprawl; an anti-smog movement in Poland which has the dirtiest air in Europe and a U.K. company making low-emission tires for electric vehicles.

The winners are chosen by a 13-member council of influential global figures including Jordan’s Queen Rania al Abdullah, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, broadcaster David Attenborough, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale and former NBA star Yao Ming.

Apart from the prize money, all 15 finalists will receive a year of technical support and resources to help them accelerate their ideas. The Earthshot Prize was launched in 2020 by William’s Royal Foundation charity as a 10-year global program to shore up innovative solutions and technologies against the planet’s greatest environmental perils.

William, 41, arrived Sunday for a four-day trip, his first in 11 years. The award ceremony is being held in Asia for the first time after the inaugural session in London and in Boston last year. He has said his wife, Kate, couldn’t accompany him as she was helping their eldest son George with school exams.

William will join celebrities later Tuesday to walk the ‘green carpet’ for the glitzy ceremony at the theater at MediaCorp., a state-owned media conglomerate. The ceremony will be co-hosted by actors Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown. Artists performing for the night are pop bands One Republic and Bastille, and U.S. singer Bebe Rexha.

Prizes will be presented by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, actors Donnie Yen, Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha and Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

7h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

13h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

8h ago

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night. Emergency crews were called at around 8:08...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

7h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

13h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

8h ago

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night. Emergency crews were called at around 8:08...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

7h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

8h ago

1:47
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations

The annual EcoFair returned with more than 60 environmentally-friendly businesses for visitors to learn about and featured the cast of TVO Kid's Green Squad. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

8h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
More Videos