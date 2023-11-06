QPAREB says Montreal home sales in October down 2% from year ago level

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 6:38 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 6:42 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers say home sales in the Montreal area in October fell two per cent compared with the same month last year to their second-lowest level since it began compiling market data in 2000.

The association says Montreal home sales totalled 2,675 in October, down from 2,740 a year earlier.

Single-family home sales totalled 1,347 in October, down six per cent compared with 1,438 in the same period last year, while condominium sales amounted to 1,018 transactions compared with 1,021 in October 2022.

Plex sales rose 10 per cent to 307 sales compared with 279 sales of the small income properties a year earlier.

Active listings rose to 17,518 in October, a gain of 12 per cent from 15,708 a year ago, while new listings climbed 10 per  cent to 5,816 compared with 5,306 a year earlier.

The association says the median price of a single family home was $545,000, up from $510,000 a year ago, while the median price for a condominium was $390,000, up from $380,000 a year ago. The median plex price was $735,000, up from $700,000 in October 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

