Quebec English universities promise to offer more French if tuition hike is scrapped

Quebec's English-language universities say they will ensure almost half of their non-French speaking students graduate with intermediate French if the provincial government scraps a plan to double tuition for students from other provinces. Quebec Premier François Legault is flanked by Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry, left, and HEC chair Helene Desmarais while touring the new building for the HEC business school, in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 3:22 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 3:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s English-language universities say they will ensure that more out-of-province students graduate with a knowledge of French if the government doesn’t double their tuition.

The heads of McGill, Concordia and Bishop’s universities made the proposal to Quebec Premier François Legault and Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry during a meeting in Montreal today.

They were convened to the meeting after the government recently announced it would increase tuition for out-of-province students to $17,000 from around $9,000 as a way to protect French.

Concordia University president Graham Carr described today’s meeting as “constructive” and said he and his colleagues were told the government would respond soon.

In an email to university staff, Concordia University said the plan would include a compulsory French course for out-of-province students, as well as other programs intended to help them integrate into Quebec’s culture and labour market.

Legault’s office said the meeting was private and declined to comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

