Stellantis workers vote in favour of collective agreement: Unifor

Jacqueline Olivia, head of human resources with Stellantis, shakes hands with Unifor national president Lana Payne during the auto talks in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Unifor is holding formal contract talks with the Detroit Big Three automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 5:59 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 6:12 pm.

TORONTO — Unifor says Stellantis production workers voted 60 per cent in favour of a new three-year contract with the automaker.

The deal covers workers at the company’s Windsor and Brampton, Ont. assembly plants and Etobicoke Casting Plant.

Approval for smaller agreements covering Stellantis workers in other units ranged from 85 to 100 per cent. 

The union reached the tentative deal with the automaker, which mirrored deals already in place with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., after a brief strike on Oct. 30.

Unifor members at Ford had voted 54 per cent in favour of the contract, while GM members voted 81 per cent in favour.

The Stellantis contract, which will cover around 8,200 workers, will see general wages rise by 10 per cent in the first year, two per cent in the second and three per cent in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

2h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

1h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

7h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

2h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

1h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

7h ago

Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 
Canadian man whose family remains in Gaza pleads government to help 

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Canadians stuck in Gaza as they continue to waiting for that window to exit the war zone, and families are overwhelmed with fear, telling CityNews every minute...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

23h ago

2:43
Blinken makes wartime visit to occupied West Bank
Blinken makes wartime visit to occupied West Bank

America’s top diplomat met Sunday with the president of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank. Caryn Ceolin with what was discussed and the role the U.S. hopes the PA will play in postwar Gaza.
2:49
Choices in clock change debate
Choices in clock change debate

A York University professor says we have a few choices in the debate about changing clocks and also says some options may be more appealing than others. David Zura explains.    

23h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
More Videos