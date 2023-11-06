Tech weakness weighs on S&P/TSX composite, while U.S. stock markets rise

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 11:32 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Losses in the technology stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were higher to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.10 points at 19,792.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.37 points at 34,095.69. The S&P 500 index was up 6.88 points at 4,365.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.89 points at 13,526.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.03 at US$81.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 23 cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.00 at US$1,989.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

1h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

3h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally," as the former president...

updated

55m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

4h ago

