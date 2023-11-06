Teen arrested in Southern California restaurant shooting that injured 4 last month

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2023 12:12 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 12:27 pm.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured four people inside a restaurant south of San Diego last month, police said.

The youth was taken into custody Friday evening, the Chula Vista Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.

“Due to his age, no additional suspect information is being released at this time,” the release said.

The Oct. 28 gunfire prompted chaos inside NOVO Brazil in Chula Vista and fears of an active shooter loose in the Otay Ranch Town Center, causing police to lock down the mall.

Authorities said at the time that they believed the shooting resulted from a dispute between two groups of people. The statement on the arrest said no other information was available for public release.

The victims included a 16-year-old boy shot in the legs who investigators say was involved in the initial dispute. Two bystanders, a 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were also struck. A third bystander, a 21-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound. None of the wounds were life-threatening.

The city of Chula Vista is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of San Diego.

The Associated Press

