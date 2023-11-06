Telecom companies discuss increased adoption of AI at annual conference

People take photos of an AI robot at the All In artificial intelligence conference, Wednesday, September 27, 2023 in Montreal. As Canada's telecommunications sector undergoes technological changes, artificial intelligence could be leveraged to predict and reduce network outages or change the way customer service is provided.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2023 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 11:56 am.

TORONTO — As Canada’s telecom sector undergoes technological changes, artificial intelligence could be leveraged to predict and reduce network outages or change the way customer service is provided.

That is one of the key messages from Telus Corp.’s chief information officer Hesham Fahmy, who says AI is useful for recognizing data patterns and detecting anomalies.

His comments came on the opening day of the Canadian Telecom Summit taking place Monday to Wednesday in Toronto, where topics such as AI and industry evolution are front and centre.

Fahmy says any debate of whether there needs to be more integration of AI in the sector is over and predicts more adoption happening at a rapid pace in the years to come.

Raising the level of transparency surrounding network outages is an ongoing focus of the federal regulator, as the CRTC launched a consultation in March with the goal of developing a framework to improve the reliability and resiliency of telecommunications networks.

Fahmy says another potential application for AI relates to customer support, noting that companies such as Telus could lean more on technology to potentially reduce the amount of time customers are on hold waiting to speak with a telephone agent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

1h ago

Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation
Mississauga man facing 18 charges after police seize guns, drugs during intimate partner violence investigation

A Mississauga man is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs following an intimate partner violence investigation. Peel police say the investigation began after a suspect allegedly...

3h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally," as the former president...

updated

56m ago

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on...

4h ago

