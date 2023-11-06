Double shooting in Toronto’s east end leaves two males with serious injuries

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 6, 2023 7:04 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 7:10 am.

An overnight double shooting in Toronto’s east end has sent two men to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting happened outside near Danforth and Greenwood avenues around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Two male victims made their own way to hospital before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Both victims have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

