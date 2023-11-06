Wickenheiser raising awareness for lung cancer with new campaign

The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, the Canadian hockey icon who went on to complete medical school after her playing career, to the role of assistant general manager as part of a series of front-office changes on Tuesday
The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, the Canadian hockey icon who went on to complete medical school after her playing career, to the role of assistant general manager as part of a series of front-office changes on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lindsay Dunn and Meredith Bond

Posted November 6, 2023 2:16 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2023 2:18 pm.

Legendary hockey player and Assistant GM of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser is working to raise awareness for lung cancer in connection with Merck Canada.

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the “Be the MVP” campaign is encouraging thousands of Canadians to take their own health in their hands.

Wickenheiser said she was inspired to take on the cause as she lost her own grandfather to lung cancer.

“It hits home for me. Every Canadian knows someone who’s affected by cancer, lung cancer is actually one of the most common cancers in Canada.”

She said during her time in medical school, she worked a few rotations with the lung surgery teams. “Just getting a chance to see what a healthy lung looks like, what an unhealthy lung looks like,” said Wickenheiser. “And then as an athlete, knowing how important it is to breathe and have lung capacity, there’s nothing more scary as a patient than to not be able to breathe and struggle as a human being.”

Wickenheiser said they call lung cancer the silent cancer because a lot of people don’t have symptoms.

“They might come in with like a slight cough or maybe they feel a little bit short of breath, but a lot of times there is no warning sign,” said Wickenheiser. “Some of the risks and the warning signs are very obvious, you know, hoarseness, loss of voice, trouble breathing, like the things that you would attribute to your lungs. But then there is sort of a silent aspect to this.”

This also means once someone who comes in, the disease has already progressed.

“We know that like 50 per cent of people that are diagnosed in Canada are already at stage four. So when you’re at a stage four cancer, those are really tough odds to survive. It’s five per cent survival of more than three years,” explained Wickenheiser. “If we get it early at stage one, then this rate goes up to 70 per cent chance of survival.”

And Wickenheiser said since COVID-19, it’s gotten even worse.

“People come in much sicker than we saw prior to, access to family doctors means people, I think, wait at home, say it’s not that bad. And then they come in and it’s a little bit more severe than if they had seen earlier. So those are really things that I see every day when I work in medicine.”

The “Be the MVP” campaign is not only about being aware of your own health, but also your loved ones.

“If you have people that are at high risk for lung cancer, smokers, people exposed to chemicals, family history. These are reasons to see your doctor and maybe inquire about screening programs that exist across the country.”

Wickenheiser is glad to be able to lend her voice to such an important cause.

“If this campaign can save lives just from people just saying, ‘Hey maybe I should get screened I’m high risk,’ then it’s something that’s kind of cool. That’s why you go through all of the work and all of the years grinding it out to to get to this point.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building on Kingston Road near Lawrence Avenue East and...

32m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

4h ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

2h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump repeatedly admonished him to keep his answers concise Monday, reminding him that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and...

12m ago

Top Stories

1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 person shot at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building on Kingston Road near Lawrence Avenue East and...

32m ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

4h ago

Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief
Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic, Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war: police chief

Toronto's police chief says the city is seeing an alarming trend of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid the latest Israel-Hamas war, adding there are likely many more incidents going unreported. Speaking...

2h ago

'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial
'This is not a political rally': Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in fraud trial

The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump repeatedly admonished him to keep his answers concise Monday, reminding him that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

2:49
Choices in clock change debate
Choices in clock change debate

A York University professor says we have a few choices in the debate about changing clocks and also says some options may be more appealing than others. David Zura explains.    

20h ago

1:54
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition
Combining dance with Afro-Brazilian culture at martial arts competition

Capoeira is a unique martial art that includes elements of music, acrobatics and spirituality, while celebrating its rich Afro-Brazilian heritage. CityNews' Rob Leth took in this weekend's competition.
2:15
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto
First official Diwali festival arrives in Toronto

Toronto's first official celebration of Diwali is happening through the weekend in front of city hall. David Zura explains and finds out more about the significance. 
2:13
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands march in downtown Toronto calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian supporters are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, in one of the largest rallies Toronto has seen since the start of the war. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos