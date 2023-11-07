40 Filipinos flee war-ravaged Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing and arrive in Egypt

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., talks beside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, not shown, during their joint statement at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Kishida is expected to announce a new security aid package to the Philippines and the start of negotiations for a defense pact in a high-profile visit to Manila as Tokyo boosts alliances to counter China's growing assertiveness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila,Pool) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 11:02 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 11:26 pm.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Dozens of Filipinos fled from the war-ravaged Gaza Strip into Egypt through the Rafah crossing after Filipino diplomats negotiated for their safe passage and Qatar mediated for the border to be opened, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday.

The 40 Filipinos were traveling to the Egyptian capital of Cairo, where they planned to take flights back to the Philippines, Marcos said in a video message in Manila. Two Filipino doctors managed to leave the Gaza Strip into Egypt last week.

“I hope the rest of our countrymen who also wanted to return home can also exit properly with their spouses and loved ones,” Marcos said.

Most of at least 134 Filipinos in Gaza, many of whom are married to Palestinians, have sought help to leave the besieged territory and are waiting for an opportunity to leave, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said.

Hamas militants rampaged in southern Israel on Oct. 7, which sparked a war between Israel and Hamas.

Before the war began, about 30,000 Filipinos were living and working in Israel, many as caregivers who look after the elderly, the ill and those with physical disabilities, according to the Philippines’ foreign ministry. The huge income they send back home has helped keep the country’s fragile economy afloat.

The Philippines is a major source of manual labor worldwide.

Jim Gomez, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

10h ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

5h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

4h ago

Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike
Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won't use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that's halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. In an update Tuesday, Roy released...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

10h ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

5h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

4h ago

Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike
Whitby Mayor won't use strong mayor powers to end garbage strike

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy says she won't use strong mayor powers to end a weeks-long labour disruption that's halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. In an update Tuesday, Roy released...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025
New Union Station security barrier delayed until 2025

A new security barrier made up of steel bollards was supposed to be installed in front of Toronto's Union Station in 2023, but the project has been delayed by two years. Nick Westoll looks at the current state of the forecourt and what's coming next.

5h ago

2:36
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature
Divisive Queen Elizabeth statue unveiled outside legislature

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth is drawing mixed reaction at Queen's Park. Richard Southern with the price tag for taxpayers and the response from Indigenous communities.

5h ago

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.
2:50
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease
Wickenheiser hoping to help Canadians beat the odds against a deadly disease

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser is trying to help raise awareness about lung cancer and help Canadians beat the odds against the deadly disease.

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos