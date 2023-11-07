Bangladesh raises monthly minimum wage for garment workers to $113 following weeks of protests

Police arrive to disperse Bangladeshi garment factory workers who were blocking traffic demanding better wages at Dhaka-Mirpur area in Bangladesh, Thursday, Nov.2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) MahmudHossainOpu_mahmudhossainopu@gmail.com

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 9:03 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 9:12 am.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh announced a new salary structure on Tuesday for protesting garment factory workers with a 56% increase in the monthly minimum wage to $113 from the previous $75, a decision rejected by some workers’ groups as too small.

State Minister for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufian announced the decision after a meeting of a government-formed wage board made up of representatives of factory owners and workers. She said the new pay structure will take effect Dec. 1.

Critics say the influential factory owners should do more for the workers.

The decision came after weeks of violent protests by workers demanding a $208 monthly minimum wage. Workers have demonstrated in the streets, attacked factories, fought with police and burned vehicles.

The protests began after the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association offered to increase the monthly minimum wage by 25% to $90.

The last increase in the minimum wage was announced in 2018.

Workers say they currently need to work overtime to make ends meet.

Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, said they were “extremely frustrated” over what she described as a paltry increase.

Akter said workers are struggling because prices of daily commodities are rising.

“This is very frustrating. We can’t accept this,” she said.

Bangladesh is the second largest garment-producing country in the world after China with nearly 3,500 factories employing about 4 million workers, most of them women, according to the manufacturers’ association.

It says factory owners are under pressure because global brands in Western countries are offering less than before.

Owners argue that production costs have also increased because of higher energy prices and transportation costs.

Bangladesh annually earns about $55 billion from exports of garment products, mainly to the United States and Europe. The country is exploring new markets such as Japan, China and India.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

21m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

3h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

16h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

21m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

3h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza

As Canadians continuing waiting for a window to exit Gaza, a GTA man desperate to get his wife and kids out of the war zone says travel to the border crossing is too dangerous. Shauna Hunt reports.

16h ago

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

17h ago

1:47
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations

The annual EcoFair returned with more than 60 environmentally-friendly businesses for visitors to learn about and featured the cast of TVO Kid's Green Squad. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

17h ago

More Videos