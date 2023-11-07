Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday

File - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks to striking UAW members outside a General Motors facility on Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. Throughout its 5-week-old strikes against Detroit’s automakers, the United Auto Workers union has cast an emphatically combative stance, reflecting the style of Fain, its pugnacious leader. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 4:58 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 5:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union, where the two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close.

A White House official confirmed the meeting on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s trip to the region.

The event will be an opportunity for Biden and UAW president Shawn Fain to publicly showcase tentative contract agreements that ended a nearly 45-day union strike that targeted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles.

The contracts, if approved by 146,000 union members in the coming weeks, would dramatically raise pay for auto workers. In the deal with Stellantis, the union was able to save the idled factory in Belvidere, a small city of 25,000 on the northern edge of the state.

Biden made it a mission to cultivate a personal relationship with Fain, inviting him to a private Oval Office meeting on July 19 and calling him last week to wish him a happy 55th birthday. The UAW has yet to endorse Biden as members have yet to fully approve the contracts, making the union one of the major holdouts as other labor organizations have backed the Democratic president.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will also attend the meeting on Thursday.

Bloomberg News first reported that Biden planned to meet with Fain.

Under the deal with the UAW, Stellantis agreed to build a new gas-powered midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, plus open a new electric vehicle battery plant in the city. About 1,200 workers will be brought back to the idled plant and another 1,300 will be added at the battery factory.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

