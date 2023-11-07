Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

One of the weapons seized by Peel Regional Police in Project Sterling
One of the weapons seized by Peel Regional Police in Project Sterling. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 7, 2023 11:58 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 12:39 pm.

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region.

Peel Regional Police unveiled the details of Project Sterling on Tuesday morning, a project that resulted in more than 100 charges being laid against eight adults and 12 young people, solving 20 violent robbery investigations in the process.

“This project has led to the disruption and dismantling of very well-known street gang that was targeting our community,” says Deputy Police Chief Nick Milinovich.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau (CRB) launched the investigation after seeing a surge in pharmacy robberies and carjackings. Through the investigation police were able to identify at-risk youth who were recruited by gang members to commit the crimes.

“This gang was actively recruiting young persons to commit the robberies, and would compensate them accordingly,” says lead investigator Const. Tara Farrow. “Participation in the robberies was also accomplished through intimidation, threats and other means.”

Weapons seized by Peel Regional Police in Project Stirling
Weapons seized by Peel Regional Police in Project Sterling. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police say they responded to 135 armed pharmacy robberies in 2022 — a 400 per cent increase from the prior year. The region has also seen a 67 per cent spike in carjackings in 2023.

The region has seen a 62 per cent decline in pharmacy robberies and an 11 per cent decline in carjackings since the start of the investigation, according to police.

“These incidents create fear and feelings of insecurity,” said Milinovich. “We are committed to doing everything we can to hold people accountable when they are involved in this kind of activity.”

Project Sterling resulted in investigators laying 103 charges against 20 suspects. Eight of those charged were adults and 12 were young offenders. Six young people were referred to community safety and well-being partners.

Police seized six stolen vehicles valued at more than $125,000. Investigators also seized two firearms, six replica firearms and several edged weapons.

Investigators say the operation also allowed police to identify a group responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton that later used the vehicle for a drive-by shooting of a student outside Weston Collegiate Institute in Toronto.

Toronto police charged two teens with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

With files from Kaitlin Lee

