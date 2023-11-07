Canada’s emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 11:00 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 11:12 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.

Jerry DeMarco did a deep dive into the government’s Emissions Reduction Plan as part of a series of fall audits tabled in the House of Commons.

The plan was published last year and is a requirement under the federal net-zero accountability law passed in 2021. It is supposed to lay out a road map for Canada to hit its emissions targets, including the next big one in 2030.

DeMarco said Canada has never met any of its previous emissions targets, and this plan still has the country coming up several million tonnes short of hitting the next target in 2030.

That target would require Canada to cut its emissions to 40 to 45 per cent less than they were in 2005. To achieve that goal, Canada would need to cut its current emissions by about one-third before the end of 2030.

DeMarco found the measures in the Emissions Reduction Plan would only reduce current levels by about one-quarter by then.

More than 80 policies and programs are listed in the plan, but DeMarco said fewer than half of them have a timetable for implementation, and only four have a specific target for cutting emissions.

He also said the federal government set its goals with overly optimistic expectations for how quickly some of its major policies would be implemented, and without taking into account the impact that climate change would have in the meantime.

For example, DeMarco said the government’s modelling assumed there would be no new natural gas electricity plants without carbon-capture technology after 2023, because clean electricity regulations barring them would be in place.

But to date, those regulations have only been published in draft form, DeMarco said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

23m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say
First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say

A first group of Canadians who were stranded in Gaza since war broke out last month have now been evacuated, the federal government says. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadian diplomats...

updated

1h ago

Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex
Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex

Toronto police have arrested a teen suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub last week. Officers were called to the pub at Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

23m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say
First group of Canadians have been evacuated from Gaza, feds say

A first group of Canadians who were stranded in Gaza since war broke out last month have now been evacuated, the federal government says. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadian diplomats...

updated

1h ago

Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex
Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex

Toronto police have arrested a teen suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub last week. Officers were called to the pub at Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

18h ago

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

19h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos