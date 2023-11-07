Cheetahs become more nocturnal on hot days. Climate change may up conflicts among Africa’s big cats.

In this photo provided by Briana Abrahms, a male cheetah, named Qamar, has a fully belly after making a kill in northern Botswana on July 17, 2015. He wears a GPS collar as part of a study. Cheetahs are usually daytime hunters, but the speedy big cats will shift their activity toward dawn and dusk hours during warmer weather, according to a study published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Unfortunately for endangered cheetahs, that sets them up for more potential conflicts with mostly nocturnal competing predators like lions and leopards, say the authors of the paper. (Briana Abrahms via AP)

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 7:06 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 7:13 pm.

Cheetahs are usually daytime hunters, but the speedy big cats will shift their activity toward dawn and dusk hours during warmer weather, a new study finds.

Unfortunately for endangered cheetahs, that sets them up for more potential conflicts with mostly nocturnal competing predators such as lions and leopards, say the authors of research published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

“Changing temperatures can impact the behavior patterns of large carnivore species and also the dynamics among species,” said University of Washington biologist Briana Abrahms, a study co-author.

While cheetahs only eat fresh meat, lions and leopards will sometimes opportunistically scavenge from smaller predators.

“Lions and leopards normally kill prey themselves, but if they come across a cheetah’s kill, they will try to take it,” said Bettina Wachter, a behavioral biologist who leads the Cheetah Research Project at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research.

“The cheetahs will not fight the larger cats, they will just leave,” said Wachter, who is based in Namibia and was not involved in the study.

Hunting at different times of the day is one long-evolved strategy to reduce encounters between the multiple predator species that share northern Botswana’s mixed savannah and forest landscape.

But the new study found that on the hottest days, when maximum daily temperatures soared to nearly 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), cheetahs became more nocturnal — increasing their overlapping hunting hours with rival big cats by 16%.

“There’s a greater chance for more unfriendly encounters and less food for the cheetahs,” said co-author Kasim Rafiq, a biologist at the University of Washington and the nonprofit Botswana Predator Conservation Trust.

For the current study, researchers placed GPS tracking collars on 53 large carnivores — including cheetahs, lions, leopards and African wild dogs — and recorded their locations and hours of activity over eight years. They compared this data with maximum daily temperature records.

While seasonal cycles explain most temperature fluctuations in the study window of 2011 to 2018, the scientists say the observed behavior changes offer a peek into the future of a warming world.

In the next phase of research, the scientists plan to use audio-recording devices and accelerometers — “like a Fitbit for big cats,” said Rafiq — to document the frequency of encounters between large carnivores.

In addition to competition with lions and leopards, cheetahs already face severe pressure from habitat fragmentation and conflict with humans.

The fastest land animal, cheetahs are the rarest big cat in Africa, with fewer than 7,000 left in the wild.

“These climate changes could become really critical if we look into the future — it’s predicted to become much warmer in this part of Africa where cheetahs live, in Botswana, Namibia and Zambia,” said Wachter of the Cheetah Research Project.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

7h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

3h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

1h ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

7h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

3h ago

Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025
Toronto's final major Union Station construction project now set to finish in 2025

The replacement security barrier outside Union Station was supposed to be finished by City of Toronto crews in 2023.

1h ago

Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex
Toronto police identify man found shot to death in east end apartment complex

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s east end on Monday. Police say Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting
One dead, one injured after east-end apartment shooting

One person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured at an apartment building in Scarborough. Michelle Mackey with more from the scene.

22h ago

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.
1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.
1:47
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations

The annual EcoFair returned with more than 60 environmentally-friendly businesses for visitors to learn about and featured the cast of TVO Kid's Green Squad. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.
More Videos