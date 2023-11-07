Cyprus official says Israel-Hamas war may give an impetus to regional energy projects

Cyprus' Energy Minister George Papanastasiou talks during an Associated Press interview in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Nov, 7, 2023. Papanastasiou says the political and economic ramifications from the ongoing crisis in Gaza could inject fresh impetus to plans for a pipeline conveying Israeli and Cypriot offshore natural gas to the east Mediterranean island nation for processing and export by ship to markets abroad. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

By Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 2:35 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 2:42 pm.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The political and economic ramifications from the Israel-Hamas war may provide an impetus to plans for a pipeline conveying offshore natural gas to Cyprus for processing and shipping to foreign markets, the east Mediterranean island nation’s energy minister said Tuesday.

The fighting in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s desire to boost its energy security also lend weight to a proposed 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable that would connect the power grids of Israel and Cyprus to the European mainland via Greece, Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said.

Papanastasiou said Israel’s contacts with Turkey for possible energy cooperation – part and parcel of the Israeli government’s desire to keeping all available options open – may have fallen by the wayside given Turkey’s increasingly harsh criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told hundreds of thousands of participants at a a pro-Palestinian rally last month that his country planned to formally accuse Israel of committing war crimes, the Israeli government said it was reassessing diplomatic relations with Ankara.

The deteriorating relationship may have narrowed Israel’s options for exporting its excess gas supply to the alternatives offered by neighboring Cyprus.

The war “has changed the situation somewhat, and that’s where Cyprus has to take advantage of this emerging window of opportunity,” Papanastasiou told the Associated Press in an interview.

The United Arab Emirates has shown “immediate” interest in investing in the 1.9 billion-euro ($2.03 billion) cable dubbed the EurAsia Interconnector, Papanastasiou said. Jordan has also expressed an interest in “becoming part of the conversation,” he said.

The European Union agreed to finance the project to the tune of 657 million euros ($702.57 million). Cyprus plans to draw another 100 million euros from the EU executive arm’s resilience fund and hopes the European Investment Bank extends the country a loan for another 600 million euros. Other investors are expected to cover the remainder.

According to Papanastasiou, Israel wants to expedite projects that would enhance its electricity supply because some estimates indicate the country will experience a shortage in three to four years.

“There are security challenges, therefore Israel casts a very positive eye to its electricity connection with Cyprus and Greece, which essentially connects it with the European grid,” the minister said.

Cyprus pitched Israel earlier this year on the idea of a pipeline to carry Israeli and Cypriot natural gas from offshore deposits to the island for processing and eventual export.

It would be a truncated version of a much longer pipeline intended to convey east Mediterranean gas directly to Greece. The U.S. wrote off the idea, but Papanastasiou said the European Union still considers the longer pipeline as an option.

Cyprus and U.S. energy company Chevron are still trying hammer out a deal reconciling differing approaches to developing the Aphrodite gas field, the first to be discovered off Cyprus and which is estimated to hold 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Chevron wants to send the gas to Egypt through a pipeline, but Cyprus wants to process it on a floating production facility because it would be more economically beneficial for the Cypriot government and would lend more flexibility to supplying other markets.

Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

2h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

2h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

2h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

2h ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

2h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

2h ago

Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas
Elderly woman seriously injured when hit by pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas

A woman in her 80s is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck near Yonge-Dundas. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dundas Street East near Bond Street just after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

22h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

23h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:14
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall
Canadians still waiting to evacuate Gaza as bombs fall

Canadians desperate to get out of Gaza are still waiting for a window to escape. Caryn Ceolin with when hundreds of foreigners, stranded at a closed border as bombs fall, could get to the other side.
More Videos