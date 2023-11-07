Father of boy abducted in 2011 not notified of Hopley’s escape from halfway house

Randall Hopley is shown in a Vancouver Police Department handout photo. Vancouver police say high-risk sex offender Hopley was likely worried about an upcoming court appearance and took "deliberate actions" to avoid it when he walked away from his Vancouver halfway house. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Police Department **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 4:29 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 4:42 pm.

The father of a boy abducted in 2011 by a man who is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant says he’s incredulous the repeat offender could walk away from a Vancouver halfway house.

Paul Hebert says in a written statement that police did not notify him or his family that Randall Hopley went missing on Saturday after removing his electronic monitoring bracelet.

Hebert, who now lives in Alberta, says Hopley was also released from custody just two weeks before he abducted his three-year-old son from the family’s home in Sparwood, B.C., in 2011.

Hebert says while he doesn’t have “all the answers,” he believes that the “justice system isn’t working” if it allows Hopley to be placed in a situation where walking away was a possibility.

Hopley, who is 58 years old, went missing just days before he was scheduled to appear in court to face charges for violating his release conditions.

Vancouver Police say Hopley likely took “deliberate actions” to avoid the court appearance when he told several people that he was going to a nearby thrift store before disappearing.

Hopley has a history of convictions for assault, property offences and sexual crimes that include three offences against children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies
Police dismantle notorious Brampton street gang known for recruiting teens to commit violent robberies

Police say they have taken down a notorious street gang in Brampton that was actively recruiting young people to commit violent armed robberies and carjackings in the region. Peel Regional Police unveiled...

4h ago

Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza
Palestinian Canadians share harrowing stories of loved ones stuck in Gaza

Palestinian Canadians from across the GTA came together Tuesday to share stories of their loved ones and their struggle to get out of the Gaza Strip, especially those stuck in the north. The press...

1m ago

Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto
Man charged in suspected hate crime following rally in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime and have charged a man with assault following a rally held in the city's downtown core over the weekend. Authorities were called to the Yonge...

3h ago

Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto
Police searching for man who randomly punched woman in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face without provocation in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Authorities said the woman was in the Church Street and...

4h ago

