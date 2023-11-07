Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope

This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s view of on a globular cluster called NGC 6397
This image provided by the European Space Agency shows Euclid’s view of on a globular cluster called NGC 6397. The European Space Agency released Euclid’s first photos on Nov. 7, 2023. (European Space Agency via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 8:17 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 9:01 am.

Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count.

The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.

Although these celestial landscapes have been observed before by the Hubble Space Telescope and others, Euclid’s snapshots provide “razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky, and looking so far into the distant universe,” the agency said.

In one picture, Euclid captured a group shot of 1,000 galaxies in a cluster 240 million light-years away, against a backdrop of more than 100,000 galaxies billions of light-years away. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Many of these galaxies were too faint to see until now, according to the team.

The telescope snapped pictures of a relatively close spiral galaxy that is a ringer for our own Milky Way. Although the Hubble Space Telescope previously observed the heart of this galaxy, Euclid’s shot reveals star formation across the entire region, scientists said.

Euclid also took fresh photos of the Horsehead Nebula in the constellation Orion, a dramatic nursery of baby stars made famous by Hubble.

By measuring the shape and movement of galaxies as far as 10 billion light-years away, astronomers hope to learn more about the dark energy and matter that make up 95% of the universe.

The observatory will survey billions of galaxies over the next six years, creating the most comprehensive 3D map of the cosmos ever made. NASA is a partner in the $1.5 billion mission and supplied the telescope’s infrared detectors.

Launched in July, Euclid orbits the sun some 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth. The telescope is named after the mathematician of ancient Greece.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

23m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

3h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

16h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of...

23m ago

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

1h ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

3h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza

As Canadians continuing waiting for a window to exit Gaza, a GTA man desperate to get his wife and kids out of the war zone says travel to the border crossing is too dangerous. Shauna Hunt reports.

16h ago

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

17h ago

1:47
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations

The annual EcoFair returned with more than 60 environmentally-friendly businesses for visitors to learn about and featured the cast of TVO Kid's Green Squad. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

17h ago

More Videos