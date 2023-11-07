German federal court denies 2 seriously ill men direct access to lethal drug dose

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 6:39 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 6:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court on Tuesday denied two seriously ill men direct access to a lethal dose of a drug, arguing that the country’s narcotics law stands in the way and that they could turn to assisted suicide to end their lives.

The two men, one of whom has advanced multiple sclerosis and the other of whom has been through cancer, sought permission to acquire lethal doses of natrium-pentobarbital. Their applications were rejected, as were appeals to lower courts.

The Federal Administrative Court agreed, citing a clause in the narcotics law which states that permission will be refused if an application doesn’t comply with the legislation’s purpose “to ensure the required medical care of the population” and prevent the abuse of drugs. It said that the refusal can be reconciled with the constitutional right to a “self-determined death” because there are “other reasonable possibilities to fulfill their wish to die.”

The court pointed to a “realistic possibility” of obtaining lethal doses of drugs via a doctor, including through organizations that connect people who want to die with doctors who are willing to help.

Germany currently has no clear law on assisted dying. In July, lawmakers failed to agree on new rules regulating assisted suicide after the country’s highest court struck down legislation which banned the practice when conducted on a “business” basis.

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled in 2020 that the ban, which was introduced five years earlier, violated the rights of citizens to determine the circumstances of their own deaths by restricting their ability to seek assistance from a third party.

Active assistance — physically taking a patient’s life for them — is banned in Germany, but passive help, such as providing deadly medication for them to take themselves, has been a legal gray area.

The issue is particularly sensitive in a country where more than 200,000 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed under euthanasia programs run by the Nazis.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs in Tuesday’s case, Robert Rossbruch, said the verdict marked a “black day” and that he was likely to take the case to the constitutional court, German news agency dpa reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

0m ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

1h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

14h ago

Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list

Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza. The document,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof
Crews believe lightning strike sparked house fire in Milton, leaving large hole in roof

A family in Milton is facing a major repair job after a rare November lightning strike is believed to have set their home ablaze, leaving a sizeable hole in the roof. Emergency crews were called to...

0m ago

Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital
Two-vehicle crash in Brampton sends 3 people to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton early Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash at Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Two cars...

1h ago

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

14h ago

Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list
Canadians in Gaza could soon cross into Egypt after names appear on official list

Canadians looking to flee Gaza might soon be able to cross into Egypt, after a new document containing names of Canadians was published by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza. The document,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza
Canadian man says travel to Rafah border too dangerous for family trying to leave Gaza

As Canadians continuing waiting for a window to exit Gaza, a GTA man desperate to get his wife and kids out of the war zone says travel to the border crossing is too dangerous. Shauna Hunt reports.

14h ago

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

15h ago

1:47
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations
EcoFair Toronto celebrates green businesses and organizations

The annual EcoFair returned with more than 60 environmentally-friendly businesses for visitors to learn about and featured the cast of TVO Kid's Green Squad. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

16h ago

More Videos