Israel-Hamas war crowds crisis-heavy global agenda as Blinken, G7 foreign ministers meet in Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from an aircraft at Yokota Air Base ahead of G7 ministerial meetings in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) AHMED ZAKOT

By Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2023 2:59 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 3:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Fresh from a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shifted his intense diplomacy on the Israel-Hamas war to Asia on Tuesday, as he and his counterparts from the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies began two days of talks in Japan.

The devastating monthlong conflict in Gaza and efforts to ease the dire humanitarian impacts of Israel’s response to the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack were set to be a major focus of the meeting. Yet with the Russia-Ukraine war, fears North Korea may be readying a new nuclear test, and concerns about China’s increasing global assertiveness, it is far from the only crisis on the agenda.

“Even as we are intensely focused on the crisis in Gaza, we’re also very much engaged and focused on the important work that we’re doing in the Indo-Pacific and in other parts of the world,” Blinken told reporters in Ankara, Turkey, before leaving the Middle East for Asia.

In Tokyo, Blinken and foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy will be looking for common ground on approaches to the Israel-Hamas war that threatens to destabilize already shaky security in the broader Middle East and seeking to maintain existing consensus positions on the other issues.

Before wrapping up the Mideast portion of his trip — a four-day whirlwind that included stops in Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Cyprus, Iraq and Turkey — Blinken said he would brief his G7 colleagues on the status of his efforts, seeking their advice and pressing ahead.

“I’ll have an opportunity to debrief my colleagues on what we’ve learned and what we’ve done during this trip, and to continue that work and carry it forward,” he said.

Those efforts include significantly expanding the amount of humanitarian aid being sent to Gaza, pushing Israel to agree to “pauses” in its military operation to allow that assistance to get in and more civilians to get out, beginning planning for a post-conflict governance and security structure in the territory and preventing the war from spreading.

Blinken described all of these as “a work in progress” and acknowledged deep divisions over the pause concept. Israel remains unconvinced and Arab and Muslim nations are demanding an immediate full cease-fire, something the United States opposes. There has also been resistance to discussing Gaza’s future, with the Arab states insisting that the immediate humanitarian crisis must be addressed first.

Securing agreement from G7 members, none of which border or are directly involved in the conflict, may be a slightly less daunting challenge for Blinken.

Since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the G7 has held together in defense of the international order that emerged from the destruction of World War II. Despite some fraying around the edges, the group has preserved a unified front in condemning and opposing Russia’s war.

The group similarly has been of one voice in demanding that North Korea halt its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, that China exercise its growing international clout responsibly, and also in calling for cooperative actions to combat pandemics, synthetic opioids, and threats from the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Yet the Gaza crisis has inflamed international public opinion and democracies are not immune from intense passions that have manifested themselves in massive pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations in G7 capitals and elsewhere.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

10h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

16h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

11h ago

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night. Emergency crews were called at around 8:08...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic
Toronto mother calls for reversal of Bill 60 after nurses caring for her child move to private clinic

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Nicole Payette-Kyryluk is urging the Ford government...

10h ago

Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings
Ontario to require companies to disclose salary in job listings

Ontario will soon require employers to be more transparent about pay in their job listings. The Ford government will table a bill that would force companies in the province to include the expected salary...

16h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at east-end Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police say one person has been shot and killed, and a second person injured, at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city's east end. Emergency crews were called to the building at 4301...

11h ago

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 404 at Finch

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car near an overpass on Highway 404 at Finch Avenue on Monday night. Emergency crews were called at around 8:08...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector
Complex special needs child loses publicly-funded nurses to private sector

A Toronto mother says she is in a desperate situation as she loses publicly-funded nurses for her complex special needs child to the private sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

10h ago

1:30
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial
Trump takes stand, clashes with judge at civil fraud trial

Donald Trump takes the stand in his own defence at a civil fraud trial in New York. Laura Aguirre with a contentious day of testimony.

11h ago

1:57
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief
An opportunity to commemorate death and grief

The Good Mourning Festival is back to offer Torontonians a space to share in experiences of death and grief while also celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture.

11h ago

2:14
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction
Fire destroys Vaughan townhouse complex under construction

A stubborn fire ripped through a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan. Melissa Nakhavoly has the latest on the investigation.
1:59
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers
Veterans' Week ceremony remembers Muslim and Indigenous soldiers

Mubarak Mosque in Brampton hosted a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Muslim and Indigenous soldiers who fought for our freedom during World War I and World War II. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos