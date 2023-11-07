Teen arrested in stabbing at Madison Avenue Pub in the Annex

Toronto police have arrested a teen suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Madison Avenue Pub last week.

Officers were called to the pub at Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area in the Annex at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was being escorted off the premises when he allegedly took out a knife and stabbed a victim. He then fled the area on foot, last seen running northbound on Madison Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released an image of the wanted man on Saturday, and investigators say he was arrested on Monday.

Alexander Mileski, 18, of Toronto, faces five charges: assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.